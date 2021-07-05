City tycoons Kirumira, Tibeingana reconcile

By Alex Balimwikungu

Businessman Godfrey Kirumira and city lawyer, Deox Tibeingana, have amicably solved their differences after years of a legal battle over ownership of city properties worth billions of shillings.

The two property moguls were embroiled in a legal battle over ownership of the properties in the plush Mbuya neighbourhood with the case set for ruling at the Commercial Division of the High Court.

The New Vision has learnt that after a series of reconciliation meetings between both parties, Tibeingana apologized to Kirumira who gracefully accepted.

Tibeingana revealed that he is to withdraw all cases against Kirumira next week.

“I apologized to Mr Kirumira for the nasty things I said and did and he was gracious enough as a parent and elder to accept my apology. Our reconciliation is music to the clients who have suffered as a result of our standoff. I am grateful to the team that collectively made this happen,” he said.

One of the properties in the leafy Mbuya suburb (Photo: file)

Kirumira and Tibeingana worked together on many construction projects such as the Rivonia Heights and countless other projects before the fallout.

In a case filed before the Commercial Division of the High Court, Tibeingana accused Kirumira of forcefully taking over his property which he handed to him as collateral security after disbursing a loan of $1m.

It is alleged that pursuant to the agreements, Tibeingana handed Kirumira three certificates of titles for properties in Munyonyo, Najjera and Mbuya worth billions of shillings.

Tibeingana contended that contrary to the agreement, Kirumira instead transferred the titles to persons who were not part of the transaction.

TIbeingana’s lawyer David Ssempala of KSMO Advocates says that the reconciliation between the tycoons is a welcome initiative (Photo: courtesy)

Tibeingana’s lawyer, David Ssempala of KSMO Advocates says it is a welcome initiative. “After a long time passing, both parties cooled down and agreed to reconcile. My client (Tibeingana) apologized to the Chairman (Kirumira) and he accepted the apology. It is a welcome measure.

Any lawyer worth their name will welcome such an initiative. I am happy, with it. It reduces stress. We shall follow it up with a consent judgment which will be the final agreement to have the matter withdrawn and each party bears its own cost,” he explained.

When contacted about the reconciliation efforts, tycoon Kirumira was cagey about interviewing on phone. “Gundi sooka ondeke (Hey, first leave me). This is not a matter I am discussing with the media at the moment,” he said before ending the call.