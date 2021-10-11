Skip to content Skip to footer

Club Shorty stands tall as Casablanca Lounge resurrects

5 hours ago
By Nicholas Oneal

Casablanca, a popular hangout spot located on Acacia Avenue, Kololo  closed shop following two decades serving party animals. Management decided to close shop in September 2021 due to struggles stemming from the pandemic Covid-19.

However, even before the pandemic happened, Casablanca was struggling for clientele after a host of hangout spots started business on Acacia Avenue.   On Friday, the popular hangout emerged from the doldrums after close to one year of no operations.

It was fun and excitement as Casablanca Lounge re-opened to the public (Photo: Nicholas Oneal)

Powered by the new and sleek Club beer portable, the re-launch event was characterized by fun activities including photo opportunities via a 360 camera, trivia questions by the night’s emcee Crysto Panda where guests won Club branded merchandise and performances from Uganda’s top entertainers.

Diana Muttu from Nile Breweries Sales team and a friend, flaunt their drinks at Casablanca (photo: Nicholas Oneal)

Afrobeat singer John Blaq, rapper Feffe Busi and songstress Pia Pounds of the ‘Twende Tupaate’ fame thrilled the revelers with performances before DJ Roja took over on the decks.

John Blaq (inset) was among the entertainers at Casablanca (Photo: Nicholas Oneal)

DJ Roja was later joined by DJ Dero, DJ Philo, and DJ Kizo Raz who entertained the partiers as they enjoyed well into  the night.  For many patrons, there was a sense of nostalgia and they spent the evening re-living some of the moments they enjoyed before it closed.  With the renewed vigour, it is just a matter of time before the hangout regains its legendary status of old.

Some of the guests in the VIP section of Casablanca Lounge &(Photo: Nicholas Oneal)
