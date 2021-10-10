Coca-Cola’s “Real Magic” philosophy launched in Uganda

By Jariat Nakitende

After the global launch in September, the Coca-Cola company unveiled its brand philosophy in Uganda at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo on Friday.

Real Magic is the new identity for the Coke trademark.

The event, themed red and black, was attended by musicians like Lilian Mbabazi, Unknown and the brand ambassador, gospel singer Levixone, as well as famous Ugandan TikTokers.

The Real Magic platform includes a new design identity for the Coke trademark, which boasts normal Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light/Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

As part of the Real Magic campaign, Coca-Cola will conduct various activities geared towards engaging consumers, especially during the festive season like mall activations, discounts and offers on products. There will also be Christmas carnivals in select locations across the country.

“Real Magic was built from lessons of the last 18 months since we find magic all around us when we come together in expected moments that elevate the everyday into the extraordinary. It will be a long-term brand philosophy and it is meant to unite and uplift people every day with renewed relevance for the world we live in today,” the company website states.