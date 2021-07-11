Coco Finger lands European Tour deal

By Paul Waiswa

Singer Moses Okori (Coco Finger) is set to reap from keeping musically active during the lockdown. Whereas fellow musicians abandoned studio during the 2-year shut down on the entertainment industry, Coco Finger has been a busy body releasing music and gracing online entertainment shows.

The result is an impending music tour to Europe that will fatten his wallet. The “Mikono Wagulu” singer is set to perform in Europe thanks to efforts by his international manager Henry Kasozi.

According to Coco Finger’s manager Roland Uwingabo the dancehall king has been booked for tours in the Scandinavian region, Germany, London. Thanks to his former manager Kasozi.

Coco Finger the singer behind the now popular ‘Scooby do Dance’ which followed after “Vibrator dance” .

He is currently ranked among the most popular dancehall artists in Uganda.