Comedian Emeka survives nasty accident

City comedian and media personality Collins Emeka survived a motor accident on Sunday, September 26, 2021 that left his car badly damaged. He broke the news hours later, on Monday, when his social media followers expressed concern after noticing he was not on-air at his Kansanga based work address where he hosts a morning show.

Via his twitter page, he revealed that he did not sustain injuries, but added that his absence is a result of a bad mental state as a result of the accident.

“Lots of messages in my DM asking why I am not on the show today. I got an accident yesterday evening and my car was badly smashed. I am not in the proper mind health to work today, but I will be back tomorrow. Have a great week. God bless you all.”

Until mid-April this year, he hosted a show with fellow comedian Conan Tumusiime at a Bukoto based Radio station. He crossed to Kansanga towards the end of that month.