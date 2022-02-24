Comedian Pablo deiivers punch at Ensheko happiness show

By Simon Peter Tumwiine

Pablo Kimuli one of Uganda’s finest and sensational stand-up comedians from Western Uganda has tipped all those expecting to go for the festive season.

The show dubbed “Ensheko Happinessi” was held in Ndere centre in Kisaasi with lots of stand up comedians from Western Uganda’s finest who included Pablo Kimuli, Sam Nahawe, Kahiri, Gad, Kobusheshe, and former rock western Uganda rock star Prossy Kankunda well known for her 2001 hit songs “Ngabwa” and “Akalulu.”

There is a saying that it’s very hard to become a comedian especially if you are using the Runyakitara, Rukiga, Rutoro, and Runyoro but the group made lots of people enjoy the evening.

A one Sam Nahabwe has become a sensational and standup comedian by mimicking famous people such as Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Shaka Ssali, Museveni, Kizza Besigye, Bobi Wine among others.

Pablo said, “If you are planning to go to the villages to spend your Easter there, don’t go with big notes of money. Go to the bank, get changed money of sh1000 or sh2000 notes and move with that because when you travel to the village, you are seen as a don.

” I went to the village with sh20,000 and some men came to me and “eeeh Pablo harihochi” I gave them sh2000 and more four came. If you are giving out money to people, you might think there is a multiplier effect. I gave each of those sh500 but by the time I reached home, I found eight people waiting to have a meeting with me will all sorts of complaints and issues that they wanted me to attend to urgently, Pablo said.

For those that work for NGOs go with next year’s calendar or T-shirts of the retreat or an event and distribute those to the village.

“People from the village don’t forget, one day I distributed t-shirts of family planning and I forgot that I have ever distributed them but as I was passing some garden, a man called me while shouting “Kenneth weebare, Okampa ka t-shirt ka.”

I recall one day I was moving around the neighborhood during the lockdown and my neighbor asked me Pablo what you are doing here, I told her this is where I live. She told me Pablo I love your comedy and in fact, I named my dog after you.

“I was eeh, I want to this lady’s dog that she named after me. I was forced to climb up the fence and see what how the dog looked like only to find a dog eating sausages, meat, and milk. I almost asked her to adopt me and my family.”

Never trust teachers During our primary school time, President Museveni promised to come to my primary school and asked us to perform

. We sang two Rukyankole songs eight times a day. When Museveni arrived, they deployed heavily and we became terrified but happy for the president at the same time because we had told the whole village how we are going to sing for Mzee and we are going to be on TV.

After singing, Mzee gave us an envelope and none of us knew what was in the envelope. Our class teacher went with it until now none of us knew what was there.