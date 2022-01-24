Comedian Patrick Salvado lands Pearl Magic Prime gig

By Paul Waiswa

Uganda’s Stand up comedian Patrick Salvado has landed a mega gig with Pearl Magic on DSTV.

According to information shared on the Pearl Magic Prime socials, The Salvado Show, an original new production featuring comedy and celebrity interviews. It will premiere on 3 April at 8.00 pm on Pearl Magic Prime.

Each 45-minute episode will include celebrity conversations guided by Salvado’s easy-going and knowledgeable interview style; stand-up comedy sets from well-known names as well as up and coming comedians; and comedy skits which serve as social commentary on topical issues.

Being the first runner-up in MultiChoice Africa’s 2009 comedy competition Standup Uganda, this is a full-circle moment for the comedian and MC Salvado, who will now headline his own show on one of Africa’s leading entertainment channels.

A qualified engineer by profession, the multifaceted Salvado (affectionately known as “The Man from Ombokolo”) has enjoyed an illustrious career since his debut in the mainstream. As an award winner, some of his stand-up work includes credits on shows such as Night of 1000 Laughs, Kings of Comedy (Kigali), Presidents of Laughfrica and the Glo Laffta Fest comedy tour.

Pearl Magic Prime Channel Head Margaret Mathore says: “Our content slate is always being updated and strengthened, and we take our audience feedback into consideration. We’re pleased to have a talent the magnitude of Patrick Salvado’s join our line-up with a bold and important new show that shines the spotlight on serious matters through a humorous lens.”

She continues: “As a channel, we will stay committed to giving our viewers content that brings a sense of pride, with local faces touching on topics that are near and dear to them in creative and entertaining ways. The way to empower our creatives and grow our industry is by providing them with platforms such as this one for their work and creativity to shine.”

Filmed in front of a live audience, featuring a live band and led by Salvado’s mastery of both black comedy and fly-on-the-wall observational comedy, The Salvado Show leaves no stone unturned and is set to be a hilarious serving that you won’t want to miss.

“It’s been along time coming . Special thanks to pearl Magic Prime for believing in this “ ,he posted.