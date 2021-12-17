Comedian Salvado to premiere new TV show this Sunday

By Alex Balimwikungu

For months, comedian Patrick Salvado has been cooking something. On Friday, a select few were invited to watch The Salvado Show before its premiere. For someone who has been cooking this long, in food terms I can say The Salvado Show is a bone with enough meat.

Premiering on 3 April at 8.00pm on Pearl Magic Prime (DStv Channel 148 and GOtv Supa Channel 305) is The Salvado Show, is an original new production featuring celebrity interviews and comedy.

Each 45-minute episode will include celebrity conversations guided by Salvado’s easy-going and knowledgeable interview style; stand-up comedy sets from well-known names as well as up and coming comedians; and comedy skits which serve as social commentary on topical issues.

Being the first runner-up in MultiChoice Africa’s 2009 comedy competition Standup Uganda, this is a full circle moment for the comedian and MC Salvado, who will now headline his own show on one of Africa’s leading entertainment channels.

A qualified engineer by profession, the multifaceted Salvado (affectionately known as ‘The Man from Ombokolo’) has enjoyed an illustrious career since his debut in the mainstream. As an award winner, some of his stand-up work includes credits on shows such as Night of 1000 Laughs, Kings of Comedy (Kigali), Presidents of Laughfrica and the Glo Laffta Fest comedy tour.

Pearl Magic Prime Channel Head Margaret Mathore says: “Our content slate is always being updated and strengthened, and we take our audience feedback into cognizance. We’re pleased to have a talent the magnitude of Patrick Salvado’s join our line-up with a bold and important new show that shines the spotlight on serious matters through a humorous lens.”

She added: “As a channel, we will stay committed to giving our viewers content that brings a sense of pride, with local faces touching on topics that are near and dear to them in creative and entertaining ways. The way to empower our creatives and grow our industry is by providing them with platforms such as this one for their work and creativity to shine.”

At the watch party, Joan Semanda Kizza the PR and Communications manager MultiChoice Uganda unveiled the thrilling show and advised the audience to buckle up for an exciting journey with Salvador.

“The Salvador show will enable fans of the man from Ombokolo to enjoy his wit and personality on a whole other level. At MultiChoice Uganda we are dishing out entertainment shows such as these specifically tailored for our market and audience.” Semanda said.

“Our belief is that we will successfully deliver quality television programming that will keep our customers entertained at the end of the day,” she added.

Filmed in front of a live audience, featuring a live band and led by Salvado’s mastery of both black comedy and fly-on-the-wall observational comedy, The Salvado Show is one that saves us from profanities and tasteless tribal jokes that have become the curse of the comedy industry. I was particularly impressed by the fact that the show gives audience to a new crop of comedians. Those who know that comedy is not about begging from revelers.