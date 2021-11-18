Comedian Salvador quits Sanyu FM

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Veteran comedian and events emcee Salvador Idringi has today through his official social media platforms announced his end of time at Kampala city-based Sanyu Fm where he co hosted the The Breakfast Show.

Salvador joined the station two years back in June 2020 during the lockdown

According to Salvador, he was given a chance to host the morning show on Sanyu abruptly by Rajiv an offer he couldn’t refuse because of their excellent working relationship. For a period of two years, he has been hosting the show alongside Miss Deedan and Yvonne with the show running from 6 to 10am.

The main reason for calling it quits is his busy schedule now that the total lockdown on events was uplifted earlier at the beginning of this year.

“Why I’m I telling this story? Well, every beginning has an end, and however much it pains me to say, my radio journey with Sanyu FM is coming to the end this month. And what a journey it has been with almost 2 years under my belt as a Sanyu Fm employee. I’ve met some amazing people, shared some amazing memories and learnt a whole lot about persistence, hard work and being surrounded by a team that defines the name of its company “SANYU,” part of Salvador’s post reads.

Salvador also adds that his absence due to his many lined up travels brought about by his comedy career would be bad for the morning radio show hence this heavy and painful but necessary decision he made of quitting.

Salvador will end his career officially at Sanyu at the end of this month and says he will forever carry the Sanyu Fm flag with him wherever he goes.

He is currently up and about his television show dubbed The Salvador show which airs on Pearl Magic that features celebrity interviews and comedy with a live audience.