Comedy store introduces “chill” segment

Comedy Store Uganda has a new segment titled ‘The Chill’ where a panel of comedians will be tackling current affairs but this time with a good dose of humor.

The weekly comedy show launched the new segment as part of its lockdown edition dubbed ‘Stress Clinic’ recorded live at Levels Lounge every Monday.

In place of the live band which was the opening segment pre-Covid, now Alex Muhangi will host a set of celebrities, mostly comedians, to dissect events that made headlines in the previous week. From entertainment, celebrity gossip, funny news items, issues in Parliament, policy and other topics.

During the discussion moderated by Muhangi, the guests give their honest and witty opinion on the different topics usually with a less serious approach from mainstream media. There are also segments where the guests take on funny challenges to test their brains and general knowledge.

“Our fans will enjoy ‘The Chill’. There’s a lot happening in the country and it all cannot be accommodated in the comedians’ sets while they do the typical stand-up,” says Alex Muhangi, the Director and host of Comedy Store Uganda.

He adds; “It will be the everyday stories you watch on TV or read in the papers but this time, it’s the comedians weighing in. So, they will be milking every humor they can find.”

On the latest Episode, the fifth, Muhangi is joined by a lineup of seasoned comedians – Anne Kansiime and Kenneth Kimuli ‘Pablo’, as well as socialite and entertainer, Martha Kay. They delve into a hearty conversation on recent events in their lives and other news items.

Previous episodes of ‘The Chill’ which are available on Alex Muhangi’s YouTube channel have featured comedians like Amooti Omubalanguzi, Patrick Salvado, ,Mariachi, Collins ‘Emeka’, Sesabat, Kalela, Akite Agnes among others.

“Comedians have always used the stage to channel out their thoughts. Unfortunately, the nature of stand-up is such that this opinion is one way. ‘The Chill’ is a conversation because it is back and forth. It’s unscripted, spontaneous, funny, and it’s about real issues,” adds Muhangi.