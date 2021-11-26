Computer Misuse Act: State has won only nine cases since 2011

By Timothy Murungi

The Computer Misuse Act came into force in 2011, but the State has only been successful in nine cases, Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) spokesperson Jacqueline Okui has said.

The two biggest losses are of Stella Nyanzi at the appellate court and Brian Isiko’s, whose conviction was quashed by the High Court and a retrial ordered.

The case was later dismissed because witnesses did not come show up to testify against him.

However, the DPP said there are a number of cases in various courts that are pending determination.

The revelation comes at a time when Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko has been given leave of Parliament to introduce a Computer Misuse Amendment Bill. He argues that the Bill will tighten the existing law.

Okui blamed prosecution’s failure to get convictions on pretty much the usual challenges of case management.

“The complex nature of investigations required to gather evidence to prosecute cyber cases and getting to primary sources of information, for instance, may be difficult. It is even more complex where the crimes committed are transnational and sources of information or service providers are outside the country,” she said.

The others include improper handling of electronic evidence due to lack of experience in gathering electronic and inadequate training of law enforcement (prosecutors and the Police) on handling, preferring charges and prosecution under the Act.

Okui believes that to increase the chances of success in the department, the endemic shortcomings such as capacity building for the cybercrime unit ought to be addressed otherwise, even the amendments may not help much.

However, Okui said if amendments give more powers to the investigating officers, it would help.

“For example, if the law can insert an investigative measure, enabling the interception of content data associated with specific communications, particularly relating to serious offences,” she said.

The new clauses Nsereko wants to introduce call for tougher penalties of jail terms between seven and 10 years, or fines of sh15m for sharing unsolicited content.

“The penalties are more stringent. Persons convicted under this Act shall not be eligible to hold a public office for 10 years. These will be hugely deterrent,” he said, adding that there is room for adding more amendments during public hearings.

Nsereko blamed the fewer prosecutions on ‘small fines’ and lack of awareness about the computer law.

“There are many who think the penalties are not stringent to go for litigation. But now, the fines will be big,” he said.

Law society weighs in

Uganda Law Society (ULS) president Pheona Wall Nabasa said the society has not been comfortable with the Computer Misuse Act in its current form.

“We have to remember the grand law, which is the Constitution. We have to make sure that the laws that we make are fulfilling aspirations of the people of Uganda. We should look at the Bill and whether the responsibility is as described by the Constitution,” she said.

The Uganda Law Society in 2019 petitioned the Constitutional Court, challenging and seeking to have some sections of the Computer Misuse Act of 2011 declared null and void. Their main concern was sections 25 and 26 on offensive communication and cyber stalking, respectively.

Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 prohibits and makes it an offence for any person to willfully and repeatedly use electronic communication to disturb or attempt to disturb the peace, quiet or right of privacy of any person with no purpose of legitimate communication is inconsistent with the constitution.

Section 26 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 states that any person who willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly uses electronic communication to harass another person and makes a threat with the intent to place that person in reasonable fear for his or her safety or to a member of that person’s immediate family commits the crime of cyber stalking and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding one hundred and twenty currency points or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

“We are of the view that the above sections are inconsistent with Articles 29(1) (a) and Article 43(2) (c) of the Constitution as far as they restrict the freedom of speech and of expression and that the restrictions in the impugned sections are, therefore, not justifiable in a free and democratic society,” Nabasa said.

Nsereko proposals discriminative – Nabasa

Now with Nsereko’s proposals, Nabasa cautioned that if they are considered, they will heavily infringe on the freedom of expression and speech.

“The problem is that Nsereko is proposing harsher sentences and longer jail terms. He’s proposing that people who have been convicted of such offences should not hold public office for 10 years, but this is unconscionable and unfair. It is discriminative,” she said.

“If somebody has been sentenced to a prison term, there are guidelines for each public office. They have a right to stand for office. We need to ensure that while enjoying our rights, we do not infringe on the rights of others.”

The ULS leader said it will take a little longer to figure out social media legislatively.

“Until we figure it out legislatively, we should not experiment with people’s careers. We should not treat people the way sex offenders are treated. Why? Because of the impact of the crime. If whatever has been said on social media is libelous or causes people to resort to violence or terrorism, there are offences that are geared to deal with such things.

“We should not create new offences for this computer misuse because if you put harsher jail terms you are putting someone in the same category of murder and defilement,” she said.

ULS said because social media is now part of everyday use, it is not wise to be stringent so as to gag people.

No one should fear



Nabasa appealed to the legislature to make laws considering the bigger picture of serving the entire society.

“Sometimes, we carry out legislative reforms while targeting individuals, events. We end up with legislation that is narrow that does not fulfill the requirements and standards,” said Nabasa.

Nsereko defended his move, saying it does not require a Bill for any perpetrators to stifle anyone’s liberty.

“No one should fear that it will curb freedoms, as long as one does not infringe on another’s freedom. Even freedoms are not absolute. It will still give one the freedom to speak what is right,” he said.