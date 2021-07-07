Congolese man and girlfriend shot dead in Kabalagala

By Cecilia Okoth

Police at Kabalagala are investigating a double murder of a Congolese national identified as Katembo Siviwe, 33 and his girlfriend, who is yet to be identified.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire, another person who was known to be the couple’s care taker is currently admitted at IHK Hospital.

The shooting took place this Thursday morning at about 1:00am at Katembo’s place in Bukasa, Makindye Division Kampala City.

It is alleged that Raphael Okwanga, a security guard of D-GAP, guarding the deceased’s home, engaged him in a bitter exchange. The reasons for the disagreement are yet to be known.

“Okwanga then shot dead Katembo and his girlfriend and later injured the care taker. Police were informed about the incident and they responded. The suspect was arrested and is currently detained at Kabalagala Police Station for alleged murder,” Owoyesigire said.

The bodies of the deceased persons were taken to the city mortuary at Mulago for a post mortem.

The killer weapon and cartridges have been recovered and the crime scene, secured for further analysis.

“Some of the exhibits have been submitted for analysis at our Forensic Services laboratory and the case file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice,” Owoyesigire said.