Congratulate the right Cindy – Cindy Sanyu responds to baby birth reports

By Ahmad Muto

On Monday, September 13, 2021, reports circulated on social media with a photo of a baby attached, allegedly singer Cindy’s new born. Congratulatory messages from the Boom party singer’s fans dominated social media platforms. However, worth noting was her silence on the issue. Not a single photo, a message or an apostrophe from her or the fiancé, Joel Prynce Atiku. On Tuesday, silence still characterised the reports. On Wednesday afternoon, she gathered the strength to respond, after figuring out the real Cindy who had given birth and took the opportunity to let her fans and followers know how she would treat such news and encouraged them to congratulate her namesake.

According to a screengrab she shared, it is Pastor David Kiganda’s wife, Cindy who welcomed twins “after eight years”.

She captioned it: “Please congratulate the right Cindy. I am very far from delivery and I plan to enjoy every step of the way. #FakeNews”.

Pr. Kiganda is the founder of Christianity Focus Centre Church in Mengo. He married Cindy in 2013 and got blessed with twins last week, unfortunately, only one survived.

Meanwhile, Cindy Sanyu’s fans have been forcing pregnancy on her since holding a low-key kukyala ceremony with Atiku in late May, 2021 at Cindy’s mother’s home in Muyenga. It followed their engagement in May 2020.

Cindy confirmed her pregnancy in mid-August. This was after trashing rumours for months. Her guard was lowered during a Club Beatz At Home performance that left her baby bump exposed.