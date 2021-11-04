Contestants’ poor performance pisses off Miss and Mr. Bukedde judges 

By Hussein Kiganda

Judges of the Miss and Mr. Bukedde contest were left disappointed by the dismal performance of the contestants in last week’s episode.

Moses Bbosa, Fifi Da Queen, and Annet Nandujja expressed anger at how bad the contestants’ performances, including Salongo the drummer and Sarah Namiyingo, had been.

“Whatever he is doing makes us angry. Why does he give Uganda a bad image?” Fifi wondered.

“Let me give you your angry No. You have made me very angry,” Nandujja told the same contestant.

“We expected you to have a better presentation at this level, but you are worse than the first level. I even do not know why we believed in you in the first place. It’s a no for me. You cannot proceed to the next level to embarrass the contest,” Bbosa told another contestant.

Another hopeful, Sarah Namiyingo’s performance was also bashed.

The only contestant who saved the day and won praise from judges was Pelan The Tailor. She made a red carpet dress and wore it.

“She is unique, she has made something different from the rest and has modelled well. Let’s wait for her on the next level,” Bbosa commented on Pelan’s performance as other judges gave her the remaining two yeses.