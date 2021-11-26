Corporate League ushers in CEO’s VIP experience

By Alex Balimwikungu

When the corporate league started 20 years ago, it was a CEO affair. Top managers enjoyed a kick around at the end of the month, at the experience was one to savour.

Along the way, the league became so competitive the delicate CEOs and top managers kept safe distance as younger employees with taut backs and sinewy muscles sweated for top honours.

For Corporate league founding member and Board Chairman Dennis Mbidde, the essence was lost. He purposed to bring the top managers of the participating corporate companies on board.

At the opening of the corporate league 2022 season at Kyambogo cricket oval there was a fair representation of the top brass. These were not let out in the sweltering Sunday heat but rather, they were treated to a VVIP treatment in the CEO’s tent, thanks to sponsors, Nile Breweries. “This experience will be monthly. We are grateful to our generous sponsors Nile Breweries for the partnership,” Mbidde said. He further explained that this year, the corporate league will host a CEO marathon.

The experience was akin to having to watch a match in a private box with plush views and vantage viewing for the match action.

As the top brass engaged, the anticipation, passion and excitement was palpable as they had meals and choice drinks. It was a champagne reception with exclusive dining and complimentary drinks at the bar.

For the first outing, some top managers in attendance were Vision Group’s marketing manager, Roger Anguzu, DHL’s country manager, Joseph A Adole, Coca Cola Beverages Africa’s Deborah Komugisha, and Graphic System’s Immaculate Onyutta.

National Council of Sports (NCS) general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel and Ambrose Tashobya the new NCS boss were in attendance too.

Also in attendance was the top brass of management from the sponsors Nile Breweries. These included Patricia Kadama (Business people Lead), Andrew Lubaale (Sales) Hillary Muhwezi (Procurement manager), and Amou Majok (marketing) Flora Aduk (communications manager) among others.

Some celebrities like Dixon Bond Okello and other media personalities used their face value to rub shoulders with the big boys.