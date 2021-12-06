Court orders release of novelist Kakwenza

By Charles Etukuri

Makindye Grade One Magistrate Irene Nambatya on Tuesday, January 4, ordered the State to release controversial blogger Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

This was after Kakwenza’s lawyer, Eron Kiiza of Kiiza & Mugisha Advocates, petitioned the court to have him released unconditionally.

In her ruling, the magistrate directed that Kakwenza be unconditionally released from police custody. She also directed that every police officer complies with the directive.

Kakwenza was arrested on December 28, from his home in Kisaasi. On Monday, Criminal Investigations Directorate Spokesperson Charles Twiine confirmed he had been arrested and that the State would prefer charges of offensive communication against him after he reportedly on several occasions made posts that abused President Yoweri Museveni and the First Son, who is also the Commander of the Land Forces.

Twiine explained that on December 24, the 33-year-old Kakwenza, using his Twitter handle, repeatedly abused President Museveni using words that were derogatory, abusive, and belittling, without any purpose legitimate communication. He also said on December 26, Kakwenza, through his Twitter handle, attacked Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, using the same derogatory, abusive and belittling words.

Twiine said Kakwenza, who was taken into CID police custody on December 28, abused Muhoozi still without any legitimate purpose of communication.

By Tuesday afternoon, the State had not yet taken Kakwenza to court and it was not yet clear whether they would comply with the court directive.