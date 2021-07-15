Court remands three NBS TV journalists over offensive communication

Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has charged and remanded three presenters from Next Media Services over offensive communication and criminal libel.

The three Isaac Kawalya popularly known within the entertainment circles as Kayz, Brian Wako and William Nkuluri were charged on Friday after singer Omulangira Emmanuel Suuna known by many as OS complained after the trio continuously used their programme on NBS TV to defame him. They trio were charged alongside blogger Isma Lubega Olaxxes who was not in court and remanded to Kitalya Government Prison until October 15th.

Most notable among the accusations was that the singer has bad luck and practiced witchcraft. The trio and others also when they were discussing about his new mansion, the show hosts claimed that he had lost his parents and yet this was not true.

Criminal Investigations Directorate Spokesperson Charles Twine warned media houses and media practitioners to desist from continuous harassment of members of public especially celebrities.

“The law is law is lenient. It gives you time to think twice. Offensive communication comes with the element of repeated communication. If you do it once and someone has complained don’t do it again. When you repeat you try to portray an element of impunity and that is when the law strikes,” Twine said

He noted that the trio and other had done it to Ssuna and had continued doing it to so many other people but some other people had ignored.