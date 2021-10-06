COVID-19 lock down was a blessing to me- Singer Brian Avie

By Hussein Kiganda

Songwriter now turned singer, Brian Baguma aka Brian Avie is one of few singers in Uganda for whom the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown have been a blessing in disguise.

When COVID-19 happened last year, the song writer was rendered ‘jobless’ as the entertainment industry was shut down. Rather than lament or embark on a begging spree, he flipped the script and hit studio where he recorded a couple of songs. He shot music videos for his songs, made collaborations with big artistes (they have been relatively cheap lately) and patiently waited. He is counting down the days to when the entertainment industry will open.

Something he started as a “time-filler” became bigger and most of his songs now have gained airplay.

“COVID-19 wasn’t bad for me. It was when I did many songs and shot more videos than in my entire career. It gave me an opening time and my songs broke through. I even managed to make songs with big artists like Pallaso and Kent and Flosso…,”he told The Kampala Sun.

The “omutima bweguluma” singer started his career during his time in school as a choir boy, embraced the church music sessions and mastered his art.

During his senior six vacation, he started writing songs for some upcoming artists and then recorded his own songs which he recorded on CDs to sell them along the streets and to his friends.

As a writer, he credits Mowzey Radio (RIP) for having taught him the art of writing and composing songs.

In 2012, Brian starting an official musical career and has been struggling for a breakthrough which made its way in the lock down.

He counts his success now that he has managed to sign a contract with a Non Governmental Organization(NGO) called Raices Del Mundo, where he works as it’s official writer and singer of songs that are culture and environment based.

“I have even got a contract with an NGO and we are working on several projects to uplift culture, nature and Environment…,”he said.

His popular songs are; Sula Bulungi, Lwa mbeera, ekyaama, always love you, sweet love, Cinderella, Desire, among others