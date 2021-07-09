Covid 19 survivor hits studio, releases gospel song

By Paul Waiswa

Budding singer, Isaac Mwesigwa a.k.a Da Missionary is a Covid-19 survivor. The singer, who recently battled the deadly Covid 19 Delta variant, reveals he is lucky to be alive after spending close to a month at Mulago Hospital’s ICU.

Aside from dedicating his life to God, Mwesigwa has hit the music studios and released a song titled “dedicate”. He reveals the song is a direct dedication to God for his healing stripes and other people battling the deadly disease.

In the song Dedicate, Da Missionary sings about the goodness of the lord .

Da Missionary who is almost back on board to juggle music and his other businesses revealed that with his staunch background and personal ambitions to transverse the good news through music across the globe could not release any song away from lyrics that endorse God’s love for him. He appreciates him for the second chance given, the disease having claimed lives of many people regardless of social status.

In the music arena Da Missionary has done other l gospel and love songs keeping him relevant to the industry and also maintaining his demand in the market. To his credit, he has dropped songs like Kyendi Kyendi, Gwabikolwa, among others that have won him recognition in the game.