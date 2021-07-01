Skip to content Skip to footer
Covid relief: Bishop Arnold Muwonge donates to 100 needy families

8 hours ago
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Bishop Arnold Muwonge from Nansana but currently based in the United Kingdom has blessed one hundred families with necessities to see them through the extended lock down period.

The beneficiaries, mainly from Nabweru, in Nansana municipality, received the assorted items through famous city comedian, Mc Mariachi on behalf of the generous bishop.

The people of Nansana Municipality who received some of the relief thanked the Bishop for having such a kind heart and reaching out to them because many had run out of what to eat and lacked basic necessities to take them through such hard times of Covid 19 and lock down.

Bishop Arnold Muwonge says it’s such through hard times for them as religious leaders to come together and join forces to donate whatever small items they have to their people for survival because these are really hard times that need joint efforts. Among items that were donated to the people included Rice, maize flour, sugar, sanitary Pads, Soap among other assorted items,

