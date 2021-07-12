Cranes coach Micho unveiled, names Kajoba, Mbabazi assistants

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) have unveiled Milutin Sredojevic as the new Uganda Cranes head coach.

The function was held at FUFA house in Mengo on Tuesday, August 03.

Micho replaces Irishman Johnathan McKinstry whose contract was terminated by mutual consent earlier this year. Abdallah Mubiru has been in charge on interim basis.

Magogo said that it was a long hunt and “difficult task” to appoint a Cranes coach from very many applicants and added that “We believe Micho is much better than when he left but I also believe he has also found a much better fufa than the one he left.”

Micho, left Uganda to join Orlando Pirates in July 2017, citing unpaid arrears of about Sh230M, the amount which FUFA has since paid.

He rejoined Orlando Pirates before moving North to Zamalek and was on February 3 2020 named Zambia coach.

Micho stated that the local coaches in his backroom staff will not be attached to any local team.

Livingston Mbabazi will be his assistant, Fred Kajoba is the goalkeeper coach, Geoffrey Massa as the Manager while Ivan Ssewanyana has also been named as a physiotherapist.