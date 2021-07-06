Skip to content Skip to footer
Sports

Cranes defender Awany in a kukyala ceremony

57 mins ago
18Views 0Comments
HomeAll PostsSportsCranes defender Awany in a kukyala ceremony

By Julius Senyimba
After coming out of the Covid19 battle victorious, Uganda Cranes defender Timothy Awany decided to treasure life and those around him a special way. 
This saw the Israel based player with FC Ashdod visit the parents of his lover and baby mama Patricia Akankunda in a secret kukyala ceremony. 
The function happened last week with Covid19 new restrictions heavily respected as the private affair only had the couple’s close friends and family.
Being a celebrity, Awany shared the good news on his official social media platforms hence receiving congratulations notes from all corners. 

You May Also Like

Sports Uncategorized
Rugby Cranes drown training stress in the pool
21 hours ago
Sports Uncategorized
Posha Aloyo, Massa make year of cohabitation
21 hours ago
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.