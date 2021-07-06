Cranes defender Awany in a kukyala ceremony

By Julius Senyimba

After coming out of the Covid19 battle victorious, Uganda Cranes defender Timothy Awany decided to treasure life and those around him a special way.

This saw the Israel based player with FC Ashdod visit the parents of his lover and baby mama Patricia Akankunda in a secret kukyala ceremony.

The function happened last week with Covid19 new restrictions heavily respected as the private affair only had the couple’s close friends and family.

Being a celebrity, Awany shared the good news on his official social media platforms hence receiving congratulations notes from all corners.