Cranes squad for Rwanda mission named

By Julius Senyimba

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifiers saw a number of interesting fixtures with Group E coming out on top as three East African countries were pitted against each other.

Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda joined Mali in the fight for a ticket to the next round of the world’s biggest sports tournament, making it two derbies for each of the three teams.

On a low note for all the above mentioned countries, match day three finds all of them without a win – a thing that will make the Uganda, Rwanda double header more intriguing.

With six points up for grabs, Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named the final squad of 25 players to face Rwanda over two matches.

“With due respect to Rwanda, our target is to get maximum points from these games. Nothing less than that,” Micho noted in today’s presser.

With the first match taking place this Thursday down in Kigali the team flies out tonight at 10:00pm aboard RwandAir and the match will kick off at exactly 7:00pm Ugandan time.

After mission Rwanda, the Squad of 25 players will have to fly back ahead of the Sunday return leg to fight tooth and nail for the Black, Yellow and Red flag.

Led by team captain Khalid Aucho, a combination of a good number of young players and a few experienced ones do have an uphill climb since pride, honour and more is at stake.

