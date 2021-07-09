Cricket coach celebrates birthday with waragi

By Ronald Kintu

For decades, Eastern Uganda has been the hub of cricket producing national team products thanks to schools in and around Jinja that embraced the sport discipline with Mwiri College in the lead.

However, due to the stiff competition academically and change in management, schools are losing their sports face, a thing that has seen Mwiri Old Boys venture into academies with Soroti Cricket Academy on top.

So far, a success on the field of play, the project that aims at giving the children a chance at an improved future by the help of sports has coach Ivan Kakande who breaks his back every day to see this dream keep going.

In order to appreciate him, on his special day, staff surprised him with a cake and bottles of waragi to make it a hard guy birthday celebration affair. With Cricket Cranes full of life player Derrick Bakunzi in attendance, it was never going to be a dull day as the drinking inning went on into the following day.

The man in charge of cricket development in both primary and swcondary schools affiliated to the academy since 2015 enjoyed the treat, but for obvious reasons, he did not like the paying part in the morning.