Crime preventer faces seven years over wearing UPDF uniform

By Michael Odeng

A crime preventer, Emmanuel Enume, faces seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of unauthorised wearing of Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) uniform.

The General Court Martial (GCM), presided over by Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti, will on March 14, deliver a sentence against Enume after convicting him on his plea of guilty.

“If you accept the charge and the brief facts contained in the charge sheet, then you are convicted on your plea of guilty,” Gutti stated.

Prosecution led by Maj. Emmy Ekyaruhanga states that on December 12, 2021 while at Morugatuny village in Amuria district, Enume was found with unlawful possession of camouflaged UPDF uniform.

Ekyaruhanga told court the convict has no previous criminal record, but the offence has become rampant in the society and thus the need to curb it.

“We pray the convict be handed a deterrent sentence to send a warning to other would be offenders,” he requested.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Maj. Silas Kamanda Mutungi asked for a non-custodial sentence for the convict, saying he did not waste court’s time and is remorseful.

“The convict will go back to the community as a good citizen,” he said.

Kamanda requested the court to consider the three months the convict spent on remand.

The defence lawyer disclosed that the accused was serving as a crime preventer and assisting the Police and army officers in their operations.

“At the time he was dressed in a UPDF uniform, he was working with Police and soldiers. He then took a picture of himself clad in the uniform, but did not intend to commit the crime,” Mutungi revealed.

The convict asked for a caution, saying he will not commit the offence again and will warn other civilians against dressing military uniforms.

“It was out of excitement that night that prompted me to put on UPDF uniform. I will not repeat it,” he promised.