Crocodile tears: Bruno K trashed for ‘milking’ baby mama’s death

By Kampala Sun Writer

Singer Bruno Kiggundu aka Bruno K is bereaved. He lost the mother of his two-year old daughter, Briella, yesterday.

From the time he announced the passing of his estranged fiancée, Rachael, on Instagram, he has been consoled by many in the celebrity world.

Bruno K detailed his heartbreak and grief on social media, revealing that even though he and his baby mama never lived together at the time of her death, she left an indelible mark on him.

“Worst day of my life. Rest in peace, Mama Briella. You fought a good fight. You have left a big gap for me and Briella. May the good Lord Judge you with mercy. Till we meet again,” Bruno K said in a Facebook post.

However, the deceased girl’s family is not joining the bandwagon. They accuse him of using her unfortunate death for personal milestones. They accuse him of abandoning her at a time she needed him most.

“Rachael is my cousin from Rukungiri district. Rachael died in pain. Bruno, I will never forgive you,” a one Mukyara Becky, who identified as a government employee in Rukungiri, said on Twitter.

She ranted: “You abandoned her; we (the relatives) suffered with all the bills to an extent of taking her to a cheap Nyakibale hospital in Rukungiri due to high bills.”

Mukyara Becky claims that Bruno K never picked Rachael’s calls even when she wanted to say her last words. Not even bringing her baby to check on her!

Tasked by fans on why he lived his life in the public gallery and never at any time mentioned his deceased baby mama, only to gush about her in death, Bruno K insisted she wanted to live a private life.

“First and foremost before you comment rubbish, I want you to know this, Rachael always wanted her life private. She never wanted to be posted anywhere or even mentioned that she is the mother of my child. So no stupid comments,” Bruno K revealed.