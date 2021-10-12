Cross-country champion Mercyline Chelangat to get married on Monday

By Javier Silas Omagor

“The best man to ever walk this earth is ready to meet my parents. I am taking him home officially this month,” Mercyline Chelangat has told New Vision Sports.

Chelangat is the reigning national double champion in the just-concluded cross-country and half-marathon events in Tororo Municipality and Jinja City, respectively.

The 24-year–old is also the Australia Gold Coast bronze medallist and 2021 silver medal winner in the Kampala elite half-marathon.

In an exclusive interview on Wednesday, March 23, the Police athletics runner revealed that her traditional marriage is slated for March 28.

“The champion of my heart, the jewel of my career and closest honest friend I have ever had is coming, making it official on Monday,” Chelangat, the Inspector of Police (IP), excitedly noted.

The main man of the moment, the lucky one and truly one the national champion will cherish for life is none other than Benson Cheboriot.

Cheboriot, 32, who hails from Kween district, is an officer of the Uganda Police Force (UPF), holding the rank of captain.

He is ASP Benjamin Njia’s assistant at Uganda Police Athletics Club.

Cheboriot and Chelangat met in 2016 when the latter joined the Police club as a junior runner.

“He welcomed me as a junior and helped guide me just as much as he did to the rest of my colleagues who joined in that intake. But later as he and I got close, he made his intentions clear as a man and I was pretty much convinced that this was the right man with prudent qualities.

“Five years ago, I said yes to Captain Benson and that is one of my life highlights thus far,” Chelangat, who turns out for Global Sports Communications Agency, said.

The two are Born-again Christians, who subscribe to the Pentecostal Church Ministries.

The introduction ceremony will take place at Chelangat’s late father Nelson Chepkurui Mondos’ ancestral home in Tulwo village, Rorok Parish, Suam sub-county, Bukwo district. Her mother, Beatrice Chelangat Mondo, is alive.

Chelangat is the only daughter of the five children born to her mother and father.