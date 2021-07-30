Customary marriages not registered within six months to attract fine

By John Odyek

When a couple undertake customary marriage they are expected to register it with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) within six months otherwise they may be fined for late registration.

URSB is the body in-charge of marriage registration in Uganda. Customary Marriages are governed by the Customary Marriages (Registration) Act Cap 248 Laws of Uganda.

URSB together with the Buganda Kingdom have partnered to support traditional marriage registration and practices across communities.

The two institutions are currently training a team of Buganda Kingdom Events Spokesmen (Aboogezi b’emikolo) on the different cultural and legal requirements of customary marriages.

The Registrar General at the URSB Mercy Kainobwisho told trainees that many Ugandans are not aware about customary marriage registration and related practices to secure their unions.

Present at the event was the Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga.

She said that the registration of customary marriages should be effected not later than six months after the date of completion of the ceremony.

She noted that the registration after the expiration of six months is allowed upon payment of the prescribed fee.

“An additional prescribed fine is levied if the registration is sought six months after the date of the customary marriage ceremony,” Kainobwisho said.

“For any society and the Kingdom to develop, the basic unit of society, the family must be documented to support their progression. This is what marriage registration confers to the couples. I urge you all to support all traditional marriages to get registered. The benefits are immense,” Kainobwisho added.

She said that the practice has been that once a customary marriage is officiated, the couple received a Buganda Kingdom certificate and considers the marriage registered.

The process of registration of a customary marriage can only be considered complete once the marriage is filed with the Sub County Chief and a copy of that marriage forwarded to the Registrar of Marriages at Uganda Registration Services Bureau.

Customary marriage, termed locally as nyomkwaro among the Lango/Acholi, Kuhingira among the Bakiga/Banyankole and Kwanjula/kukyala among the Baganda, is one of the recognized marriages in Uganda.

It is a type of marriage which is negotiated, celebrated and concluded according to specific culture and norms, celebrated according to the rites of an African community to which one is a member.

Customary marriages are the basic standard of matrimonial institutionalization in Uganda.

Kainobwisho explained to the trainees the values of encouraging their clients to have their unions registered.

According to the Customary Marriages (Registration) Act, traditional marriages can be registered at districts, sub-counties, town councils and municipalities where the customary function took place.

Sub-County Chiefs and Town Clerks act as marriage registrars and have in their possession a customary marriage registration book. In the book they record the necessary settlements agreed and completed by the parties.

Within six months, the married couple is expected to go to the office of the sub-county chief or town clerk to register the details of their traditional matrimonial union.

The couple must be accompanied by two witnesses who are either parents, brothers, sisters, uncles or aunts of either of the parties, chiefs, clan heads or other persons of standing.

When the couple, their witnesses and the marriage registrar append their signatures on the prescribed certificate form, the registrar then issues a customary marriage certificate to the parties.

The certificate acts as evidence of customary marriage for all legal purposes. In its entirety, this legislation is comprehensive blueprint for traditional marriages in Uganda.

The registrar general interested the participants in the other related services provided by URSB such as recently established Security Interest in Movable Property registry.

The registry allows financial and non-financial institutions extend credit to borrowers using their movable property as collateral; intellectual property registry which protects and enforces intellectual property rights of creatives and is also an area of interest to the kingdom in protection of their traditional garb and related artifacts.