Da Agent struggling to regain followers after hackers take his Facebook page

By Hussein Kiganda

Rapper Ivan Wabwire, also known as Da Agent, is struggling to lure more people to his new Facebook page after his previous one was taken over by hackers.

The Bamungamba singer has been sending Facebook links to different people in his contact list, telling them to follow him on his new account.

“Please follow, like, share and comment… old pages were hacked, let us follow the real page,” he wrote and sent to several people.

The rapper told The Kampala Sun that he is tired of creating new pages since his pages have been hacked several times.

“…but this is the last Facebook page I am creating, webajihakinga, ngambivaako,” he said.

Several accounts belonging to celebrities, including Nina Roz, Mary Bata, Dj Aluda, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, have been hacked over the years.