Daddy Andre’s UMA ambitions face mixed reactions

By Hussein Kiganda
Ugandan producer and singer Daddy Andre (real name Andrew Ojambo) expressed his interest to run for the post of Vice President in the upcoming elections of the Uganda Musicians Association(UMA).
Having been nominated on 12th April 2022, he took to his social media handles, requesting the public to show him support.
“I am contesting for UMA Vice President 2022. Support me to cross Ugandan music cross borders, bring back the dignity of music fraternity, and also bring about equality for the generation…,” he wrote.
However, this raised mixed reactions among his fans. Some of them asked him if he had removed his bed from his studio and others pinned him for charging exorbitant fees for his audio production.
“Promise us that you will not eat everyone in the cabinet before we entrust you with our vote,” ” a one Bit Ug wrote.
However, there are very many netizens who rose in support for his bid claiming that he has done so much for the industry and therefore deserves to be voted.
Andre is one of the most successful music producers and writers in the industry. He is known for hit songs; Andele, sikikukweka, tugende mu church, folo folo, you and me, more and more, tonelabila, and several others.