Dancing all the way to the bank for NSSF midterm access money 

By Emmanuel Ssejjengo

When news hit on Tuesday that President Yoweri Museveni had signed the much-anticipated NSSF bill to allow for midterm access of up to 20% for people who have saved for 10 or more years and are at least 45 years old, our middle-aged citizens started dreaming of what that money can do for them. They are now thinking of a semi-retired life, and some are now behaving like 20-year-olds. For that reason, The Kampala Sun dedicates 10 songs to them; songs about money – eating it, making it, blowing it and everything in-between.

In no particular order, “enjoy your money” songs.

Sente Nina (Mummy We) by Kid Dee

Forget the name or the looks of the artiste, for he has nothing to do with being rich. Concentrate on the lyrics, especially if you are a man. It is an easy sing-along, packed with sexual innuendo. The innuendo has been missed by kids, who chorus it loud to their parents with as much innocence as a Christmas carol holds. The innuendo was too good even the Uganda Communications Commission missed it! So, we now have middle-aged men in offices humming to:

Sente Nina

Njagala mukazi gw’ezina

Naye

A man with money in his pockets will surely dance, in celebration, with a woman or self.

Mr Money by Bobi Wine

“Man made money but money made man run mad” is the stern warning those accessing the NSSF money should take very serious. This should be an anthem of sorts for these people now. It is a warning of the crime that is associated with the instantly rich.

The second verse is about bribery, with the rich character simply paying off a traffic officer and driving ahead to commit more offences.

The third verse, very dramatic indeed, is about defilement. A hajji pays off the parents of a schoolgirl, asks to marry her and when she asks to first complete school, he offers her a house in Munyonyo and Merc. She immediately sets off with him to go “plant and harvest in their garden”. Did you know a rich kid cannot be called ugly?

Sente by Bebe Cool

He has two songs by the same title. The older one is lyrically more entertaining. It runs off with all sorts of things getting rich has done to several people – himself, Bobi Wine earning bragging rights, Chameleone getting chaotic, Kato Lubwama finally buying underwear and after every man spending on women, what is left is thrown to Ndausi. All he is saying is money changes lives and attitudes, for a little good and much more bad.

The more recent song is more conscious. It is the one most people refer to as Teka Sente Wolaba, and warns men not to throw away money on women with the minds of prostitutes. Bebe warns that love grows and is not bought, so keep that in mind when you get that money.

Twazikoze Zaweze – Hitnature

We have been saving money, now we have enough. Riyale, that is what is on the minds of the guys waiting for NSSF dime. The song is a reflection of a sudden change of lifestyle as soon as one realises that they have more money than they planned for – buying beer, banned substances like shisha and instantly becoming attractive to the opposite sex – the girl becomes single for the night, and she sits on it, wines on the guy. In a few words, more money is equated to lewd sex.

Money by Goodlyfe

Money makes life easy. With money, life can be so uneasy. Money has got a sound of silence. When you get money in abundance, girls will bend you. Money, I can be your boyfriend. Money, I have been searching for you from dust to dawn. With money, everyone can bend. Everything is 10 over 10 with money. Keep your money closer. Money can get you out of the ghetto. Money is confusing like the laws of physics.

Then that Kankuganye song of theirs with Mun G is another one. It is about saving hard and even partying harder.

Sente by Philly Lutaaya

One of Uganda’s musical exports of all time also knows about the woes of money. Friends and family have become foes because of money, he warns. Money is everything, the young and old look for it. The song has a sad note to it that stops you from dancing and you listen closely. Lutaaya cautions that when you get money, remember your past, including the old friends and also consider the poor as human as you are.

Eat Zote (Eat your money) – David Lutalo

Perhaps one of the few times when David Lutalo is not singing about love or the tribulations of life, and that is a good thing. And he even gives us that now famous phrase – enjoy your money – which is a reflection of the age of plenty, excess. Eat all you can, because it is your money. How much money will you go with to heaven, “life is shorti, shorti”. But those dancers in the video looked like they were dancing for their lives, and not like they had any money.

Cash Cash by Ziza Bafana

Let me include this song just to annoy guys lining up for their NSSF money. It is a song that doesn’t say anything essential about money. But you can watch gyrating girls, and also about groups of people that already have money – even by tribe. What it says of Ziza is that he will either get rich or die trying.

Money by Sama Sojah

I like this young man, because he came out with the old trick of personifying the subject he sings about and it worked immensely for him. Throughout his childhood, school life, the guy called Money was not there. The guy called Money didn’t care about him, made him go hungry. But Money, who do you think you are; breaking relationships, turning us into old geezers when we are still young? You, Money, you have even turned my country into a beggar. You even breaking down churches!

Chop my Money by P-Square

I know this midterm access is a Ugandan affair, but it does not hurt to be Pan Africanist and include this Nigerian classic by P-Square, the brothers who recently announced a re-union. If this is what is going to happen to midterm access guys, the whole country should pray for them. Chop my money because when you walk down the street, every guy looks at your behind. So chop my money, I don’t care. And then it goes on “You do me, I do you…”