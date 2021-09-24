Skip to content Skip to footer

Daniella still trusts me – Chameleone 

4 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu 

For three years, they have lived oceans apart. When he released his song Forever, where he sings about his lover coming back home since he needs to see her, many concluded that Jose Chameleone was pleading with wife Daniella Atim  to come back home and make him whole again.

Chameleone denies any insinuations that he broke up with his wife who relocated to the US in February 2019.

In 2017, Daniela petitioned the Family Division at Nakawa Court for divorce, citing domestic violence.

In a promo clip for the forthcoming edition of the Tusker Malt Conversations, Chameleone breaks his silence and reveals that they are still a power couple albeit the challenges brought about by long distance relationships.

“My wife trusts me; I also trust her. Has any of us remarried despite being miles apart? This is because love builds trust,” he says.

Singer Jose Chameleone and wife Daniella Atim at their wedding reception at the Kampala Serena Hotel, on Saturday, June 7, 2008
The lovebirds feeding each other a few years ago

 

 

