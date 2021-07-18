Date set for election of next Omoro County MP

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially declared the position of Omoro County Member of Parliament vacant and approved the program for conducting the elections.

The position fell vacant following the death of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah on March 20. Oulanyah was the representative of the people of Omoro County in the 11th parliament.

According to the secretary of EC, Leonard Mulekwah, the election will take place on May 26th, 2022 at the designated polling stations in the Omoro District

“Following the death of directly elected Member of Parliament for Omoro County, Jacob Oulanyah, and the resignation of District Woman Councillor for Lalogi/Lakwaya and notification about the above position by the clerk of parliament and the Chief Administrative Officer Omoro district, the commission has approved a program to fill the above vacancies,” reads the letter in part.

The family of the fallen speaker of parliament disclosed that they intend to field one of his relatives for the Omoro County seat.

Earlier this week, the new Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, tasked legislators from northern Uganda to make Andrew Ojok, the son of the fallen Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, the new Omoro County MP.

Oulanyah represented Omoro for 15 years. He will be buried tomorrow, April 8, 2022 at his ancestral home on Lalogi, Omoro district.