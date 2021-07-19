Dating a manager is a recipe for failure – Pia Pounds

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Pia Pounds who is lately one of the most sought after female artistes is taking the opportunity to open up about a few areas in regards to her career and private life.

While appearing on UBC TV on Saturday, September 4, 2021 she was asked about reports that she is dating her manager, Kuseim. She countered that it is a huge claim to make and an idea she cannot entertain for even a second. She explained that an artiste dating their manager is a recipe for failure of both the relationship and the music career.

“When an artiste dates their manager, chances are as high as 90% that they are going to fail. That is because there is a lot that happens behind the scenes that you do not see. There is a lot of work, especially female artistes. And we are very emotional. And we are required to dress a certain way. I definitely would not. It is like a doctor dating a doctor,” she explained.

After getting signed by Kuseim under the banner of Big Talent in 2018, it was not long before rumours started making rounds she was dating Eddy Kenzo who was believed to have signed her. It got to a head when Kenzo’s baby mama, Rema Namakula left to get married to Dr Hamza Ssebunya in late 2019.

Artistes dating their managers or at least being rumoured to is common place in the local music industry. Hellen Lukoma was in 2018 rumoured to be dating her manager, Anwar Kaka. She denied, but later got married to him. Fille Mutoni with MC Kats had a child and it ended in tears. Meanwhile, singer Spice Diana with her manager, Roger Lubega are still a puzzle.