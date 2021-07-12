David Lutalo survives lynching at South Sudanese artiste’s funeral

By Ahmad Muto

The last over one and a half year ban on concerts in Uganda saw an exodus of local artistes going to neighbouring South Sudan where there is no serious observation of Coivd-19 SoPs to perform. Vinka, Lydia Jazmine and Karole Kasita have performed there over the last three months.

However, a section of promoters and Ugandan music fans there were left fuming after one of their artistes, Mantani passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2021 and no Ugandan artiste joined to commiserate with them.

Award-winning Sudanese artiste, Silver X a.k.a “Ustaz ta Dunia” accused them via Facebook on Monday of not joining them despite having had successful concerts in the country.

David Lutalo, who showed up at the artiste’s funeral to pay his last respects this week was according to Silver X attacked by South Sudanese artistes. He wrote on his Facebook: “To a few of those artistes who attacked me last evening in front of the mourners at the late’s funeral for accompanying David Lutalo to the funeral out of his own wish and love directly from the airport to the late’s home to pay his respects.”

They have now vowed to boycott all Ugandan artistes turning up to perform in their country.

A number of local singers have since joined in commiserating with their South Sudanese counterparts.

Ziza Bafana wrote: “As soon as I landed in Kampala from my video shoot in south western Uganda, I found sad news about the demise of one of the best South Sudanese musicians from the Hardlife Avenue Stars music group, he has been my friend and I would like to send my sincere condolences..”

Spice Diana posted: “RIP MANTANI, He has one of the most talented artistes. SOUTH SUDAN my other home this is so sad”.

Ykee Benda posted: “Just learnt about the death of a South Sudanese brother and singer Mantani, he was an amazing soul that loved art and welcomed Ugandan to South Sudan.”

Singer Lydia Jazmine was weeks ago showered with money onstage while in the country for an Independence Day concert.