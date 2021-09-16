Davido features in 2022 World Cup official soundtrack

By Kampala Sun writer

Nigerian afro-pop artist Davido has been featured in an official soundtrack of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Davido alongside Trinidad Cardona and AISHA sang the 2022 World Cup soundtrack titled ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together).

“I’ve grown up all over the world. And the more I travelled, the more I realised that we are all one, one people, one world. So, when this came to me, I jumped on it,” Davido said.

“To be a part of this event that brings together the whole world, and to be a part of this song? ‘We are better together’ went right to my heart. Beautiful, man, beautiful. How could I say no?”

Hayya Hayya’ is one of the first projects of activation for the 2022 World Cup.

“By bringing together voices from the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, this song symbolises how music – and football – can unite the world,” said FIFA Chief Commercial Officer Kay Madati.

“As part of FIFA’s revamped music strategy, the multi-song soundtrack will bring passionate fans closer to the spirit of the FIFA World Cup like never before.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

It will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and it will be the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament was held in South Korea and Japan.

The tournament will be the last to involve 32 teams, with an increase to 48 teams scheduled for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The reigning World Cup champions France will look to defend their title in Qatar.

The most decorated football competition in Qatar was moved to the summer due to intense heat in the country.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held from late November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July; it is to be played in a reduced timeframe of around 28 days.