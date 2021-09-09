Davido tells Trevor Noah #EndSARS forced him out of Nigeria

By Ahmad Muto

While appearing on Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show, Nigerian singer, Davido revealed that his involvement in the #EndSARS protests in 2020 got him in so much trouble with the Nigerian government that he had to leave the country.

About how his song, Fem became the protest anthem, he said it was amazing to see his craft being used as a tool as much as he did not record it for that purpose.

“I did not record that song thinking that was going to happen. Honestly, it is amazing how I saw my voice become an instrument for the people. It was amazing… I got into a lot of trouble. I had to actually leave the country,” he said.

“They listened, they heard us. They might have changed nothing, but they were shocked,” he added.

During the protests last year, Davido managed to get some of the arrested protesters released.

End SARS was a series of mass protests against police brutality that swept through Nigeria calling for the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) after reports of a number of abuses across the country. #EndSARS started on social media in 2017 as a social movement.