By Joan Murungi

All is set for Canary and Sasha Mugume’s wedding anniversary. While the haters sip on saliva, the couple’s guests at Speke Resort Munyonyo are gearing to sip on champagne and its rich cousins. If you wanted to know how a sh500m reception looks like, follow us for the updates.

e8c23f96-c5a3-415b-a688-de85f5eee3cb