“Define where the industry is going,” Bayimba boss tells filmmakers

By Hussein Kiganda

The Bayimba Cultural Foundation boss, Faisal Kiwewa, has advised filmmakers to identify and formulate a common goal which will push the industry to a better tomorrow.

Appearing as a panelist in a film workshop that was headlined “Capacity Building Workshop For Film Practitioners and Stakeholders,” organised by the Ministry of Gender, with support from the European Union and UNESCO, he advised the filmmakers to come together and draft a sustainable plan that will see them take the industry to wherever they need.

“We need to first define where the industry is going and drive it there, because you cannot go to where you do not know. Let us get a clear goal and a collective vision…,” he said.

Kiwewa also called upon them to use the available government resources in order to push for their goals, warned against politicking in the industry and empathised the use of research in everything they do.

He called upon government to identify and invest in capable film stakeholders that can help improve the industry and called for unity.

The workshop that started last Monday will end on September 1 and is aimed at solving different challenges that the Ugandan film industry is facing and put up a strategy that will make it better.

In the workshop, filmakers were taught about legal measures in the industry, the different entities within it and how filmmakers can make use of them to achieve their goals.

Legal expert Norman Mbabazi taught all of this including the copyright law which he said is beneficial to them. Mbabazi lectured the filmmakers on how they can push for copyright and warned The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and the Uganda Registration Service Bureau (URSB) against meddling in sectors and departments that are not supposed to be under them.