Denzel reveals first job, before radio and TV

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Denzel Mwiyeretsi revealed on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, World Teachers’ Day that after completing A ‘Level, he started volunteering as a teacher out of boredom. He shared photos posing with some of the pupils in his English class.

On Twitter, he shared four photos with the caption: “#WorldTeachersDay – fun fact; I used to be a teacher in my s6vac after completing high school and having nothing to do, I ended up #volunteering. As you can see, as with everything in my life, some fun was added to it all. Any lucky guess as to what subject I taught?”

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, he said it was at Airfield View Primary School in Kajjansi. And he added: “It was an NGO run by some American lady. Saw a poster asking for volunteer teachers, I applied and passed. I think it was in 2012 before Big Brother Africa which was in 2013.”

He left teaching, joined Vision Group’s XFM and Urban TV after acing the first season of Coca Cola Rated Next, then Big Brother Africa auditions and was one of Uganda’s representatives in The Chase edition in South Africa where he was evicted after a week. It was argued at the time that he was a very sexual housemate from dressing to mannerism. His love interests were Namibia’s Dillish and Zimbabwe’s Pokello. Denzel now hosts The Xzit on XFM every weekday, 3:00pm to 7:00pm.

World Teachers’ Day is marked annually to recognise and celebrate teacher’s contribution to society.

