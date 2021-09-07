Skip to content Skip to footer

Destiny Africa choir outs ‘Mambo Sawa Sawa’ video

2 hours ago
By Kampala Sun writer

Wakiso based Destiny Africa choir has once again dropped a new video. From their”I want to build a house” video earlier this year, the choir has over months pulled the attention of media and been on charts for an impressive work. Mambo Sawa Sawa is as expected a song full of praise for God, a core value and foundation of the choir. Mambo Sawa Sawa is a gospel song and the title translates as “Things are getting better.”

Destiny Africa Children’s Choir promotes the beauty, dignity and unlimited ability of the African child around the world, being a voice for the millions of suffering children who cannot speak for themselves.

Destiny Africa is the Children and Youth Choir of Kampala Children’s Centre, Uganda singing to spread joy, impacting destiny and spreading joy, impacting destiny.

