Diamond explains excluding Rayvanny from his EP

By Kampala Sun writer

Diamond Platnumz has explained why Rayvanny was left out in his EP. Speaking during an interview on Wasafi FM, he revealed that Rayvanny has been out of the country working on bigger projects.

“Rayvanny is still part of Wasafi and he is in Paris at the moment working on some of his projects. You have to spread your wings at some point. There’s no way I would have denied him an opportunity to land a major gig in Paris by asking him to be part of my EP. That would be so selfish of me. We are looking to take our music to the world and I cannot do this on my own,” he said in part.

According to Diamond, his management wanted little to no collabos in his EP to prove to the world that he has the ability to draw numbers without involving so many artistes. He, however, persisted to have a few collaborations.

“I have very few collabos in my EP. My manager Mendes was against all collabos. In fact, I pushed to have the few that are there. After this we shall have all the collabos in the album because I have worked with so many artistes; Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Davido and the likes. We are saving them for the album,” he added.

Refuting recent allegations that Rayvanny has to part with some amount of money for him to be allowed to leave Wasafi, Diamond guaranteed that if there ever comes a time that Rayvanny would want to leave, it will be a smooth process.

“That is not true but if it gets to a point that he may want to leave it will be a smooth process. He is very smart and disciplined. If he was not a man of dignity, he would have probably been the first one to disrespect me…he has won accolades that I haven’t. He has been to places I haven’t been to…he makes very calculated moves and if it so happens that he leaves I am sure he will conduct himself with decorum,” he added.