Diamond is a responsible, brave dad- Zari

By Alex Balimwikungu

There is something about Diamond Platnumz that knocks Zari off her feet these days. She is so besotted in him; every little facet of their time together is put out to the gallery.

Diamond Platnumz was in South Africa last week to visit his kids Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan. His visit was also meant to shoot a Netflix reality show, ‘Young, famous and African’.

Zari shared a photo of their family and praised the singer for being a responsible father to her two kids.

“It takes only a brave man to turn around and do the right thing. The smiles on Tiffah and Nillan are priceless. We appreciate you, Papa,”

Diamond, on the other hand, shared a video while dancing Amapiano with the little ones.

The ex-lovers patched things up last year after speaking through their lawyers for months. A video she shared shows Zari vibrating with more anxiety than usual.

Early this month, Zari took to her Instagram stories to break the news in a cryptic message saying she had to let him go because the relationship ‘was not building her’. She’s also deleted all photos of herself with the man.

The couple has had half a year of sweet memories after Zari Hassan unveiled Dark Stallion as her new lover in February 2021.