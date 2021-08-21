Diamond is rich in showbiz, but broke in real life – former manager

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond’s former manager Ostaz Juma slammed the singer, accusing him of misleading young people, a thing he should have stopped doing by now.

He said they used to fake and lie about everything related to their career, but he is stunned that Diamond is yet to give up the clout chasing.

Ostaz is credited with, among others, helping Diamond and PNC build their brand as artistes. He revealed that many Tanzanian artistes pretend to be rich for showbiz, but are broke in real life. He also added that they used to share rate cards with high figures for performances just for PR purposes, but actually took peanuts.

He stressed that the habit is yet to die and Diamond is now the leader.

“Most of them are living a lie just to increase their performance fees. We used to fake our performance fees. We would give a higher figure, but take whatever the client offered and this is what most artistes do to date, including our number one artiste,” he said during an interview with Simulizi Na Sauti.

In July this year, Diamond purchased a Rolls Royce Cullinan that was delivered to him at his rented home in Mbezi Beach, Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania by agents of the British luxury car maker. It was priced at sh2b, minus taxes.

A week later, he revised his booking fees according to his manager, Sallam SK. He claimed Diamond charges Ush230m for shows outside Tanzania, exclusive of money for logistics, and for his flight with his crew on a private jet. Shows in Tanzania, however, are subject to negotiation.

Diamond performed in Uganda at his baby mama Zari’s All-White end of year party at Club Guvnor in 2017 as well as the KCCA Carnival during the same year where he reportedly pocketed Ush165m and at Alex Muhangi’s Comedy Store in 2019.