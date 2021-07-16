Diamond on the spot, branded copycat again

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer and Uganda’s in-law according to the streets, Diamond Platnumz is once again on the spot over copying a Kenyan artiste’s song. The Bongo star has just released a new song titled Naanzaje that heavily taps into the audio of Otile’s collaboration, Such kinda love with songstress Jovial. Those that listened to the two songs were fast to point out the similarities.

They have argued that in as much as the two are both reggaeton mid tempo tracks, Diamond xeroxed Otile’s song and lifted as much content as he could to create his new song.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Diamond is being accused to copying. In 2019, he was put on the spot after it emerged he sampled Namibian singer King Tee Dee’s song to create his The One. Namibians taunted him online especially after hitting over 15 million YouTube views in less than a day.

Also, the video concept to his collaboration with his Kenyan baby mama Tanasha Donna titled Gere left him bare after it showed the entire concept came from Brazilian singer, Iza’s Brisa video. Iza later scoffed at Diamond.

And his music video to Jeje was also said to be a copy of Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s Joro video.

You clearly cannot separate Diamond from copying video and audio concepts.