Diamond Platnumz announces FOA World tour

By Kampala Sun writer

The last time Diamond Platnumz was on tour to Europe, it was cut short with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic causing him a loss that singer estimated to be around Sh3.5 billion.

With the world returning to normalcy, he is set to serenade the world on another tour which will take him to continents of Europe, America and Africa.

On Friday April 1, Sallam SK who is Diamond Platnumz’s manager released a tour schedule that shows the singer will kick off his tour in May, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia taking him to almost 30 venues including Wembley, London.

The tour which is aimed at promoting his latest FOA EP kicks off on May 07, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before moving to West Africa May 14, where he will perform in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Diamond then returns to his native Tanzania where he is expected to thrill his home fans in Mwanza city on May 24 and on June 4, the 10 tour will grace the shores of the Atlantic in Dakar, Senegal.

On June 11, he then heads to Victoria Islands in Lagos on a televised live concert aired by Trace music channel of Nigeria and later on that same month on June 25, he will be in the Swiss capital Zurich, then head to Portugal.

There he will perform at the Afro Nation which is a beach festival dedicated to urban music in Europe and covers music styles from afrobeat, hip hop, R&B to dancehall & bashment.

“On July 8, will be in Belgium, July 9 in Finland, July 14 in Denmark, July 16 in Germany and July 23 in Sweden,” the schedule reads.

Diamond will conclude his European leg of the tour on August 27 performing for the first in Wembley, London in the United Kingdom, then returns to Africa with a performance in Sierra Leone.