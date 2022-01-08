Diamond Platnumz criticized over Confederate flag

By Alex Balimwikungu

Bongo star, Diamond Platnumz is being criticised online for featuring a Confederate flag in the video of his latest hit song.

The Confederacy was the group of southern states that fought to keep slavery during the US Civil War – and the flags are seen as divisive and a symbol of racial tensions in the US.

One of Diamond’s video scenes in the song Gidi has two of the flags displayed as he dances while donning a cowboy look.

Gidi is the first joint from Diamond in 2022, It was produced by Tanzania’s number one producer and hitmaker, S2kizzy while Lizer Classic is man behind mastering and mixing

The song is one of Diamond Platnumz’ latest efforts to become a global star. Watch the song here