Skip to content Skip to footer

Diamond Platnumz criticized over Confederate flag

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsDiamond Platnumz criticized over Confederate flag
4 hours ago
Share
69Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

Bongo star, Diamond Platnumz is being criticised online for featuring a Confederate flag in the video of his latest hit song.

The Confederacy was the group of southern states that fought to keep slavery during the US Civil War – and the flags are seen as divisive and a symbol of racial tensions in the US.

One of Diamond’s video scenes in the song Gidi has two of the flags displayed as he dances while donning a cowboy look.

Gidi is the first joint from Diamond in 2022, It was produced by Tanzania’s number one producer and hitmaker, S2kizzy while Lizer Classic is man behind mastering and mixing

The song is one of Diamond Platnumz’ latest efforts to become a global star.  Watch the song here

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Canary Mugume gets emotional birthday surprise from wife, Sasha
January 8, 2022
Latest News
Tanqueray mixing things up in new promo
September 26, 2021
Latest News
Fifteen commissioned Ugandan movies to debut on Maisha Magic channel on Valentine’s Day
February 10, 2022
Latest News
Keko looks worse-for-wear in fresh online video
January 11, 2022
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.