Diamond Platnumz eyes ‘Amapiano’ market

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Diamond Platnumz has set his sights on conquering the South African music market.

Word from his camp details that the ‘Jeje’ singer has decided to begin doing Amapiano jams and work with South African producers and artistes.

The singer who has in the past worked with Nigerian artistes, reveals now is the time to go south. He details that he has studied how the Nigerian artistes such as Davido, Wizkid, have worked with South African artistes to good effect.

Bebe Cool was in South Africa to shoot a video for his 2015 “Go Mama” (Photo: File)

“In order for me to keep growing, I need to open up new markets regardless of how difficult it might me. I am aware the South African market is difficult to open,” he said on Twitter.

He believes that once he opens the right chord, he will open up the South African market for the rest of the East African artists.

Previously, musicians from the region like Bebe Cool and Ali Kiba went to South Africa only to shoot music videos. Bebe Cool shot his ‘African Gal’ video off his 2015 Go Mama album in South Africa.

That South Africans are a proud and haughty lot is not lost on the musicians.

The market however has the hallmarks of making one a continental giant. South Africa for a long time perceived as the champion of the African music industry on the international stage – a structured music market with strong infrastructures and influential music scenes exporting talented musicians and DJs across the globe.

Even with this acclaim, they work in isolation within the continent, being self-sufficient locally and looking at the US or Europe for international growth rather than towards its neighbouring music markets. Diamond Platnumz needs all the luck.