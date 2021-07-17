Diamond Platnumz joins transport business

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian crooner, Diamond Platnumz has continued to challenge fellow artistes in the region, adding transport business to his already huge portfolio.

The singer’s mother Sandra Kassim, popularly called Mama Dangote made the revelation through Instagram to her over four million followers by sharing photos of coaches branded with her son’s name. They spot orange colours both in the interior and exterior with ‘Platnumz’ emblazoned on the front above the wind shield. The top of the windows are adorned with his photos.

According to her, the buses will ply the routes of Dar-es-salaam to Mwanza, Dodoma, Musoma, Singida, Shinyanga, Manyoni, Nzega and Bariada.

It should be noted that the Waah singer has huge investments in the media real estate, entertainment and hospitality already. Wasafi Music Baibe (WCB) Record label is a success having produced Harmonize who later left to form his own label, Konde Music Gang. WCB signed Zuchu in 2020 and is now one of East Africa’s most sought for artistes charging over sh60m per show.

He has Wasafi Radio and TV stations that are key players in Tanzania’s entertainment industry. His three-star hotel, in Mikocheni B, Dar-es-Salaam closed in May this year, allegedly for renovation after less than a year in operation.

According to a list attributed to Forbes early this year, it said he is worth $7.8m (about sh28b).

Diamond is fondly referred to as Uganda’s in-law on the streets because he fathered two children – daughter Tiffah and son Nilan – with South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.