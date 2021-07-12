Diamond Platnumz revises booking fees, charges Sh230m per show

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Diamond Platnumz’s manager Sallam SK has revealed that the BET Awards nominee charges Ush230 million for shows outside Tanzania. And that is just the performance fee. The promoters also have to part with money for logistics, cater for his flight plus his crew on a private jet.

However, the fee does not apply to shows within Tanzania, it is subject to negotiation according to Sallam because Diamond loves performing for his core fan base. He noted though that the fee fluctuates based on demand.

For Zuchu, Wasafi Record’s flagship artiste, he revealed that they charge Ush66 million per show.

The break down released by his management looked like this:

“First of all the team is going to Include 10 people.

You will have to manage Local transport during our staying there, return Air transport and Accommodation for the whole team.

TRANSPORT

8 Economy and 2 Business class return air tickets

ACCOMMODATION

4 double rooms

One Single Room

And one Presidential Suit Room

PERFORMANCE FEE

Our performance fee is 40,000$ per show at the Moment but if you delay to book us until we release our new Track on the middle of this Month there will be an increase of 5,000$

TECHNICAL RIDER

Our Technical rider includes two wireless Sure Brand Microphones, a glass stage (the size will depend on your venue size) with trussing having LED lights, and moving heads, moreover the plot stage shall have a backstage well equipped with air condition and eight personnel six being security, one waitress, and one representative from the organizers side…the backstage shall have water, juices , and snacks, please avoid beacon or any form of pork oriented meals…Please do note that the performance fee mentioned earlier is a very discounted rate aiming at establishing our good and pure business relationship.

Our performance will be 2 and a half hours to be precise.

Please do note that we won’t allow any figure on stage except for two security and our Dj during performance.

Any form of video shooting is unacceptable unless there can be special agreements between WCB and the client.

Thank You in advance. Diamond Platnumz Management.”

He performed here in Uganda at his baby mama, Zari’s All-White party at Club Guvnor in 2017, KCCA carnival the same year where he was reportedly paid Ush165 million minus logistics. And also performed at Alex Muhangi’s Comedy Store in 2019.

Two months ago, American multinational and record label conglomerate Warner Music Group announced a partnership with Diamond’s Wasafi records, Warner Music South Africa and African entertainment group Ziiki media to market African music to the world.

The deal sought to incorporate WCB-Wasafi with Warner Music South Africa and African entertainment group Ziiki media in an effort to expose African music to a worldwide audience.

Over a week ago, he shared photos in studio with American rappers Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa.